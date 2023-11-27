Heavy Snow Halts Schools in Multiple Bulgarian Districts"

Bulgaria grapples with a state of emergency declared across numerous districts due to the relentless heavy snowfall, leading to severe weather conditions. As a result, over 280 schools in 13 districts have suspended classes for the day, impacting the education of countless students.

Emergency response teams, part of the Fire Safety and Protection of the Population Main Directorate, have been tirelessly managing the fallout, having fielded and responded to an astonishing 1,076 distress signals in the last 24 hours. A staggering 191 teams were actively engaged in handling various incidents brought about by the challenging weather, involving the evacuation of 288 individuals. Amid these efforts, 55 fires were successfully extinguished, and 1,007 rescue operations were undertaken, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

The situation is particularly dire in North-Eastern Bulgaria, where a red code alert for hazardous weather conditions remains in place. Numerous villages in Varna are still grappling with the aftermath, enduring power and water outages alongside inaccessibility. Adverse conditions persist in Dobrich, Razgrad, Silistra, Vratsa, Ruse, Shumen, Veliko Tarnovo, Pleven, Gabrovo, and Sliven regions, amplifying the ongoing crisis.

Railway transport hasn't been spared from the turmoil either, as some trains have been canceled, while others, including the fast trains connecting Sofia and Varna, or Varna and Sofia, face delays of nearly two and a half hours.