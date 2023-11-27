Minister Assures: Bulgaria's Rail Routes Recovering from Snow-Related Strain

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov addressed the recent snowfall's impact on Bulgaria's railway network, expressing relief that, as of 6 a.m. on Monday, the situation is gradually stabilizing. Speaking on Nova TV, Gvozdeikov highlighted the extreme challenges faced by over 30 teams battling heavy snow and strong winds to rectify the railway disruptions.

Attributing the train delays to broken overhead wires and fallen trees obstructing the tracks, Gvozdeikov assured that primary railway routes are now operational, with ongoing efforts to restore two secondary tracks. Notably, he mentioned that no passengers were stranded during the interview period, although some experienced considerable waits of 4-5 hours before receiving assistance.

Addressing specific issues, the Minister detailed the provision of transportation for around 50 students traveling from Sofia to various destinations across the country. He acknowledged their extended wait at the train station due to uncertain scheduling, a situation that affected their travel plans.

When discussing road traffic, Gvozdeikov highlighted a significant aspect, pointing out the role of drivers in contributing to the chaotic conditions. He expressed frustration, stating, "We often realize our lack of preparedness for harsh winter conditions only after media reports, leading to unexpected chaos on the roads."