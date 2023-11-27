Train Chaos: Delays and Cancellations Disrupt Bulgarian Railways Services

Today, "Bulgarian Railways" (BDZ) has issued an advisory alerting passengers to disruptions and cancellations affecting several train routes due to contact network damage. Services between Shumen and Komunari stations, Karnobat and Varna, Samuil-Silistra, and Lyulyakovo-Daskotna have been suspended until further notice due to network impairment.

A breakdown of the electric motor at the Ezerovo station has halted the Varna-Shumen passenger train, while the Sofia-Dragoman route is running 45 minutes behind schedule. The international fast train from Sofia to Svilengrad faces an extensive delay of over five hours, adding to the service disruptions.

Passengers of the fast train connecting Burgas to Sofia should expect a delay of more than an hour. Similarly, the trains from Sofia to Varna and Varna to Sofia are both significantly delayed by two and a half hours and two hours and 35 minutes, respectively. The fast train on the Sofia-Silistra route is also experiencing a delay of nearly four hours.

The Gorna Oryahovitsa-Dimitrovgrad international train has encountered a substantial delay of over ten hours, severely impacting passengers' travel plans.