World | November 27, 2023, Monday // 09:00
Three Palestinians Shot in the US

Three students of Palestinian origin were shot in Burlington, Vermont. Two of them are in a stable condition, the third has more serious injuries.

According to initial reports, the group was walking near the local university when a man approached them and started shooting.

The motive for the attack is under investigation. The attacker is being sought.

According to the uncle of one of the shot, before the incident, the young people were at a children's birthday party.

"Five minutes after they left our house we heard sirens, I had no idea they were for my nephew and his friends," says the uncle.

At the time of the attack, two of the three young men were wearing kufis, a traditional black-and-white checked scarf. They are legal residents of the United States and all three attend local universities and colleges. Relatives of the young men insist that the case be considered a hate crime.

