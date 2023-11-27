Yemen Coast Crisis: US Intervention Safeguards Bulgarians on Hijacked Central Park Tanker

An urgent response by an American warship saved the Central Park tanker and its crew, which included two Bulgarians, from perilous circumstances off the coast of Yemen. The vessel was targeted by armed attackers, prompting the intervention that successfully averted a potential disaster, as reported by American officials via Reuters.

The distressing situation unfolded on Sunday when assailants commandeered the Liberian-flagged Central Park while it was navigating the Gulf of Aden, transporting phosphoric acid. The ship's operator, Zodiac Maritime, confirmed the identity of the targeted vessel as Central Park. However, specific details regarding the departure of the attackers and their identities have yet to be disclosed by US officials involved in the operation.