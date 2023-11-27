COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 59 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 59, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

461 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12.7 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 384 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are four new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, two people have been cured. A total of 1,288,179 have been cured since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,447 active cases.

Not a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,719,340 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,616 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,328,242 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.