Weather in Bulgaria: Minus Temperatures But At Least No Snowfall

Cloudiness will be variable today, often decreasing to sunny weather. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 7°C and minus 2°C, in places in the valleys up to minus 8°C - minus 11°C, in Sofia - around minus 7°C. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will continue to blow in the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria from west-northwest. In the evening, the wind will shift from the southwest, it will weaken further, the cloudiness from the west will begin to increase again. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia - around 2°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be changeable, often decreasing to sunny weather after noon. It will remain windy, although the wind will weaken and become strong, from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 3° - 6°. The excitement of the sea will be 3 - 4 knots, but it will weaken even before noon.

Cloudiness over the mountains will be changeable, mainly in the morning hours still with light snowfall. A strong wind will blow in the morning and a gale from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around minus 2°C, at 2000 meters around minus 8°C.

It will warm up on Tuesday. Cloudy weather will prevail, precipitation will begin, in most of the country from rain, in Western Bulgaria - rain and snow; there will be ice conditions there. On Wednesday it will be windy, temperatures will have a small diurnal range. Light precipitation, mainly rain, is possible only in some places in southern Bulgaria. Sunny weather will prevail on Thursday. The wind will significantly weaken and change to southwesterly. It will be quite cold in the morning, warming will begin during the day, which will continue in the following days.