Bulgaria: Nearly 800,000 Households are Still Without Electricity

Nearly 800,000 households across the country are without power. This became clear from a statement by the Minister of Energy, Rumen Radev, who gave a briefing with the current meteorological situation.

"Thousands of our colleagues are working in the field during these difficult hours. The situation is complicated for the third weekend in a row. I thank them for their work and tireless work," the minister emphasized.

As of 5:00 p.m., all problems in 20 substations of the high-voltage network have been fixed, Radev announced.

In the "Electricity Distribution Networks West" area, there are 778 settlements without electricity - that's a little over 300,000 subscribers. There are the most subscribers without electricity in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Montana, Pernik, Sofia Region, Pleven, Lovech, Kyustendil, Rumen Radev said.

In the area of "Electric Distribution South" 55 settlements are without electricity - that's more than 300,000 households.

"In the northern part of this region, the situation is the most complicated - these are Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo, populated areas near Plovdiv and Smolyan," explained the minister.

196,000 subscribes of "Elektroraspradelenie Sever" in 779 settlements in North-Eastern Bulgaria are also in the dark.

In "Toplofikatsia Sofia" there are few accidents in the residential district Nadezhda and in the area of Danail Nikolaev street and Byalo More street.

The Minister of Energy stressed that the news about a new radiation background is false.

"There is no such thing. Clearly and categorically. The usual background in our country is between 0.07 to 0.3 microsieverts per hour. We are in this interval. In the area of the Kozloduy NPP, the norms are also usual - about 0.10 microsieverts per hour," said Radev.