Day 641 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Drone Attack on Moscow

Day 641 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Moscow was attacked by drones at night

Moscow declared the former Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Kasyanov a foreign agent

The EU plans to allocate 50 million euros for the repair of Ukraine's ports



Moscow was subjected to a massive drone attack last night, said the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, these were Ukrainian drones. Sobyanin claimed that five of them were shot down in the Naro-Fominsk region (50 km to Moscow's outer transport ring), Odintsovo (the western suburb of Moscow), Podolsk (the southern suburb of Moscow), Ramensko (the southeastern suburb of Moscow) .

At the same time, the governor of the Moscow region announced that damage to houses was registered, but there were no deaths or injuries, UNIAN reported.

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily closed overnight.

The mayor of the Russian capital added that the drones seem to have flown from the southwest - they were spotted in Bryansk, Kaluga and Tula regions. According to him, several drones were intercepted there.

In total, according to Russian media, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down during the night, and another 9 drones were shot down by the Russian Air Defense Forces in the morning over the territory of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

In addition, two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over Tula, and debris from one of them is believed to have hit a residential building. It later became known that the drone had indeed crashed into a tall building in Tula. The explosion damaged a balcony on the 12th floor and broke several windows.

The Russian Ministry of Justice declared former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov a foreign agent, the BBC reported.

Kasyanov, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, left Russia shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

He was prime minister during Putin's first presidential term in 2000-2004, but condemned Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kasyanov is a financial expert who lives in exile.

Many Kremlin critics and civil society groups are on the "foreign agent" list. Under Russian law, those designated as foreign agents must declare it "officially" on social media and elsewhere, and provide authorities with detailed information about their sources of funding. Their participation in Russian political life is limited.

The Ministry of Justice indicated that Kasyanov "opposes the special military operation in Ukraine" and is "a member of the Russian Anti-Military Committee, an association whose activities are aimed at discrediting Russian foreign and domestic policy."

The "foreign agents" law originally applied to non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding, but has been expanded to include individuals and media - Russian or foreign - believed to be "under foreign influence".

In May, Russia's Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of the People's Freedom Party, led by Kasyanov. The small liberal opposition party previously included Boris Nemtsov, one of the most vocal anti-Putin critics, who was shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015.

The EU plans to allocate 50 million euros for the repair of Ukraine's ports

The European Union plans to allocate 50 million euros to repair Ukraine's ports damaged by Russian aggression. This was written by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the social network X. Swiss President Alain Berset, who participated in an international conference on food security in Kyiv, announced that his country will provide more than 100 million euros for demining areas that are important for the provision of products.

Meanwhile, five people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl, in the biggest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. The attack took place on the day the country commemorated the millions of victims of the 1930s famine deliberately caused by Stalin's regime, known as the Holodomor.

