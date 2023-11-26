Mayor of Sofia: The Situation is Very Difficult after the Heavy Snowfall

"The situation is very difficult after the heavy snowfall in the capital. There are many fallen trees and broken branches, which hinders the snow removal machines, there are many broken cables, problems with the power supply, all the teams are working," Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said at a briefing.

According to him, the main road arteries are well-cleaned and passable.

"Now we are entering the neighborhoods, bus stops and subways are being actively cleaned. I appeal to the citizens to clean around the blocks, and the commercial establishments to clean in front of the shops, the situation is under control. In every single neighborhood, there is some problem with the electricity due to the broken trees. We are in constant communication with the regional mayors, with the electricity distribution companies, all the teams are on the ground," added Vasil Terziev.

He clarified that everything possible is being done to restore the power supply.

"It is on the agenda to review the whole system of marking dangerous trees, what is done with them, we have cases of fallen trees and no snow with slightly stronger winds - there we will make adjustments on the basis, on everything that happened in recent months. I have no information about hospitals without electricity," added the mayor of Sofia.

City transport runs normally in winter conditions.

"There is a problem with one tram line, there is replacement transport. Our focus was the major road arteries, now we are moving to the small streets. I have not been reported that there are any injured people, but I appeal to everyone to be careful because the wind is increasing and in heavy heavy branches will create additional dangers," said Vasil Terziev.

"Nearly 15 hours of intense snowfall in Sofia. I thank the people from all the services of the Metropolitan Municipality, who throughout the night and until now have not stopped working and continue to clear the snow, remove fallen trees and respond to hundreds of alerts. As of this hour emergency crews have cleared more than 150 fallen branches and trees that are causing traffic difficulties, and there are more than 1,000 reports of them. This morning I ordered crews from other municipal enterprises to get involved in solving the problem of fallen trees," wrote earlier today on Facebook the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.