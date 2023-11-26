The Cold Took a Victim in Kazanlak

A homeless man died because of the sub-zero temperatures in Kazanlak. This was confirmed by Emergency Services.

The family with children, stranded in a car before the Shipka pass, has already been rescued. The snow was about three meters. However, dozens of cars still remain stranded. Shipka pass is still closed. On the side of Gabrovo, the situation remains complicated. Heavy snowfall and gale force winds caused the severe situation last night. Locals say that even the fire department and ambulance are stuck.