All Roads to Ruse are Blocked

All main roads in the direction of Ruse from Veliko Tarnovo, Silistra and Razgrad are closed.

A large part of the settlements in the region are without electricity.

Due to the high winds last night and the wet snow that is still falling, there are many downed wires.

There are fallen trees and branches on all the streets of Ruse, which make movement difficult. They are removed by the duty teams of the municipality and the fire department.

Central streets are partially cleared, public transport is running, but there are branches hanging over the feeder trolley network. The snow cover reached 15 centimeters.