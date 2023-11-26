PM Denkov Addresses Severe Power Outages in 1,000+ Settlements After Snowstorm
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held an emergency briefing at the Council of Ministers, addressing the dire situation caused by heavy snowfall, stating that more than a thousand settlements across Bulgaria remain without electricity. Denkov's call for the meeting came amidst the state of disaster declared in several regions due to the severe winter conditions that have engulfed the country.
Denkov emphasized that while the current weather conditions were anticipated, their prevention in such a short span was unfeasible. He highlighted that since Saturday, regional governors had been actively convening coordination staff meetings to brace for the impact witnessed last night and this morning.
The snowfall and adverse weather have resulted in widespread power outages, plunging numerous settlements into darkness across Bulgaria. The Prime Minister's response aims to navigate the crisis and address the challenges posed by the ongoing severe winter situation.
