Bulgaria's Health Minister Cites Concerns Over Child Mortality Rates
Health Minister Hristo Hinkov raised critical points at the 6th National Congress of the Bulgarian Medical Association, highlighting Bulgaria's leading position in Europe's mortality rates. He emphasized a concerning 2-3% disparity above the EU average in child mortality rates, despite a decline.
While acknowledging the healthcare system's average rating, Hinkov emphasized the excess number of hospitals in Bulgaria. He underscored the pivotal role of regional hospitals, proposing a potential shift in the landscape of state-owned hospitals.
"State hospitals facing irreparable challenges might require privatization or restructuring," the Minister proposed. However, he emphasized that such decisions are political and necessitate deliberation at the Health Committee and Parliamentary levels.
