Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in EU for Recycling Old Devices

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 26, 2023, Sunday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in EU for Recycling Old Devices @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria holds the lowest position among European Union countries when it comes to recycling old computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, as per Eurostat's 2022 survey. The data focuses on the final actions taken with these devices when no longer in use.

A mere 3% in Bulgaria recycle their old desktop computers, while countries like Sweden and the Netherlands lead with rates around 27% and 29%, respectively. Similarly, Bulgaria's percentage for recycling old laptops and tablets stands at just 2%, contrasting with an EU average of 9.7%. Mobile phones follow the same trend, with Bulgaria at 4% compared to the EU average of 10.3%.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals differences in other countries' actions with these old devices—such as giving them away or selling them—highlighting a considerable gap in disposal practices across the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, recycling, devices, electronics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria