Bulgaria Ranks Lowest in EU for Recycling Old Devices

Bulgaria holds the lowest position among European Union countries when it comes to recycling old computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, as per Eurostat's 2022 survey. The data focuses on the final actions taken with these devices when no longer in use.

A mere 3% in Bulgaria recycle their old desktop computers, while countries like Sweden and the Netherlands lead with rates around 27% and 29%, respectively. Similarly, Bulgaria's percentage for recycling old laptops and tablets stands at just 2%, contrasting with an EU average of 9.7%. Mobile phones follow the same trend, with Bulgaria at 4% compared to the EU average of 10.3%.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals differences in other countries' actions with these old devices—such as giving them away or selling them—highlighting a considerable gap in disposal practices across the EU.