Society » INCIDENTS | November 26, 2023, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Four Flights To and From Varna Canceled due to the Bad Weather

Four flights to and from Varna airport have been canceled due to bad weather conditions, according to a reference on the airport's website.

Two of the flights are operated by Turkish Airlines.

Flights from and to Istanbul have been canceled, one of which was supposed to land in Varna at 9:20 a.m., as well as the flight in the opposite direction, which should take off at 10:10 a.m.

Other flights to Memmingen, Germany and to London Luton Airport were also canceled. They were supposed to take off at 11:15 and 14:25.

