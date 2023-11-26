Four Flights To and From Varna Canceled due to the Bad Weather
Four flights to and from Varna airport have been canceled due to bad weather conditions, according to a reference on the airport's website.
Two of the flights are operated by Turkish Airlines.
Flights from and to Istanbul have been canceled, one of which was supposed to land in Varna at 9:20 a.m., as well as the flight in the opposite direction, which should take off at 10:10 a.m.
Other flights to Memmingen, Germany and to London Luton Airport were also canceled. They were supposed to take off at 11:15 and 14:25.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Train Chaos: Delays and Cancellations Disrupt Bulgarian Railways Services
- » Bulgaria: Nearly 800,000 Households are Still Without Electricity
- » PM Denkov Addresses Severe Power Outages in 1,000+ Settlements After Snowstorm
- » Over 800 Reports of Fallen Trees and Branches in Sofia
- » Winter Weather Havoc: Sofia Districts and Regions Suffer Power Outages
- » After the Gassing in Sofia: No Air Pollution Standards have been Exceeded