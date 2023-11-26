Over 800 Reports of Fallen Trees and Branches in Sofia

There are over 800 reports of fallen trees and branches due to the bad weather in Sofia, BNR reported.

Over 100 of the signals have already been processed, explained Krasimir Dimitrov, director of "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" at the Metropolitan Municipality. The directorate's teams are on the ground and are processing about 20 of the signals. A large part of them are in the area of "Simeonovsko Shose", where there are fallen trees and branches.

There is no information about stranded cars or people in distress in Sofia despite the heavy snowfall. The Metropolitan Municipality explained that the reduction of snowfall in the morning and its stopping in places can only favor the work, and branches and trees are currently being removed.

About 10 reports were filed about fallen branches and trees in the area of "Nezabravka" street in "Borisova" garden near the national tennis center. Crews have also been dispatched there to remove fallen trees that are obstructing traffic.

The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection also reported that there were reports of fallen trees and branches in various parts of the country and in the capital.

The fire department added that there were several cases in which they intervened in the elimination of problems on the electricity transmission network in the country. This happened in three cases.

The teams of the main directorate also assist other services in removing dangerous objects or fallen stones. It is a question of a total of 107 signals, the fire department adds, and reports that a total of 193 are the signals of various accidents during the past 24 hours.