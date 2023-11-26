Hamas Released 17 More Hostages

The second phase of the release of Hamas hostages has been successfully completed after some delays due to disagreements over the admission of aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip.

Another 13 Israeli citizens - six women and seven children and teenagers - as well as four Thais were released late last night after 50 days in Hamas captivity. They were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross and crossed to the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, before heading to Israel. Some of those released were admitted to the Sheba Hospital. A friend of one of the freed hostages shared:

"I don't know exactly how I feel in this strange situation, but I'm happy and excited."

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Thai hostages were in good mental health and had asked to be contacted by their relatives.

Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners - women and youths under the age of 19.

Hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank rejoiced at their return, carrying them in their arms as they chanted, clapped and waved Palestinian flags.

A Palestinian official said Hamas would continue to observe a four-day truce with Israel that began on Friday. It was used by humanitarian organizations to evacuate patients and medics from hospitals in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Hamas released 24 hostages and 39 Palestinian prisoners were released by Israel.

The German foreign minister welcomed the release by Hamas of a second group of hostages, among whom are again four people with dual German and Israeli citizenship. In a post on the "X" platform, Annalena Baerbock expressed "relief" and indicated that "her thoughts are also with those who are still in the hands of Hamas". She assured that the work to free everyone is continuing.