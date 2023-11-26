Winter Weather Havoc: Sofia Districts and Regions Suffer Power Outages

A fire stopped the power supply in the southwestern parts of the Bulgarian capital last night. For more than three hours there was no electricity in the Vitosha district, Krasna Polyana, Bankya, Triaditsa, Kremikovtsi, Lozenets, Lyulin, Ovcha Kupel, Krasno Selo.

Due to the heavy snowfall, there is no electricity in many places in the Sofia region. These are the municipalities of Kostenets, Dragoman, Pravets, Botevgrad, Samokov, Godech, Slivnitsa, Bozhurishte, Kostinbrod, Dolna Banya, Elin Pelin, Svoge.

A check on the website of Elektrohold shows that there are also power outages in the districts of Pernik, Kyustendil, Lovech, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

The emergency teams of ERM Zapad are on the ground to fix the accidents caused by the heavy snow, which broke wires, broke insulators and knocked down poles.

A fire in a substation of ERM Zapad caused the power supply to be cut off in parts of the southwestern districts of the capital at 7:48 p.m. ERM West teams and the fire department are on the ground.

Power was restored in the southwestern parts of the capital at 11:10 p.m.