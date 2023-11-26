Weather Chaos: Snow Traps and Closures Grip Multiple Bulgarian Regions

Western, Central and North-Eastern Bulgaria fell into a snow trap last night. Cyclone Bettina will continue to rage over the country today.

Traffic in the Razgrad region is restricted for all vehicles due to heavy snowfall and reduced visibility. The road Varna - Dobrich is closed for trucks.

The train from Varna to Sofia runs an hour and a half late. Forecasts are for worsening weather in Varna.

In the Shumen region, the Smyadovo - Veliki Preslav road is closed due to fallen trees on the roadway and snow drifts. The restriction applies to all cars.

The Shumen - Burgas road and the republican road from Silistra to Lesovo remain closed until 10 o'clock this morning. Traffic in the area is controlled by the "Traffic Police".

Troyanski pass also remains closed due to snowfall and fallen trees. Traffic through "Rishki" pass is restricted in both directions for tracks, there are broken down heavy trucks on the lane. Their movement is redirected through the Kotlen pass.

In Sofia, in all neighborhoods of the capital, there are fallen trees on the streets, which make traffic difficult. 170 snow removal machines work in Sofia, but the priority is the approaches to Vitosha - the central part of the city is not cleared.

A red code for dangerous weather with warnings of heavy snowfall and stormy winds has been announced for today, November 26, for four areas in North-Eastern Bulgaria, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The red weather code is in effect for the regions of Dobrich, Razgrad, Shumen and Silistra.

"The meteorological situation in the next 12 hours will seriously complicate, especially in Northern Bulgaria. Until tomorrow morning, red code warnings are in effect in four areas of North-Eastern Bulgaria, it will also be very windy," Krasimir Stoev, forecaster from NIMH, told BNT .

Snowfall will continue and amounts will be significant. There will be blizzards, snow flurries and snowdrifts. The snow cover in the four areas will be between 10 and 30 centimeters. A strong and stormy wind will blow with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Orange code has been announced in eight regions - Burgas, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Sliven, Targovishte, Shumen and Yambol. Significant rainfall is expected there, which will turn into snow and ice, as well as a stormy wind with gusts up to 90-100 kilometers per hour.

A yellow meteorological code for potentially dangerous weather has been announced for the regions of Blagoevgrad, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, as well as in some municipalities of the Sofia region. A strong west-northwest wind will blow in these areas.