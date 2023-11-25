PM Denkov Reveals Alarming Stats: Over 20 Women Killed by Men in Bulgaria in 2023

Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov delivered a powerful message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, shedding light on a distressing reality in Bulgaria. Denkov disclosed that in the year 2023, over 20 women fell victim to fatal violence perpetrated by men in the country.

Denkov's address, conveyed through the government press center, highlighted a grim statistic of 1,359 documented cases of domestic violence. He emphasized that these figures only represent cases with available information, underlining the broader societal issue transcending gender, affecting anyone vulnerable to harm or violence from a stronger perpetrator.

"This is not just a women's issue; it's a concern for anyone who feels powerless in the face of potential harm or even fatal violence," remarked Denkov, reflecting on the gravity of the situation.

The prime minister underscored the proactive measures enacted by the government to combat domestic violence. These initiatives encompass the establishment of the National Council for the Prevention and Protection of Domestic Violence, the dedicated "Domestic Violence" sector within the Ministry of the Interior, extensive training programs for sector personnel, and an increase in the number of crisis centers across the country.

Denkov's address serves as a stark call to action, urging concerted efforts to address and eradicate domestic violence plaguing Bulgarian society.