After the Gassing in Sofia: No Air Pollution Standards have been Exceeded

Bulgarian authorities claim there is no danger to the population after yesterday's gassing of the capital. We remind you that citizens reported a strong smell around many of the capital's districts. The fire department explained that this was due to the destruction of barrels in a company's workshop in the "Voenna Rampa" district.

"Thanks to the timely actions of the teams that were here on the spot and neutralized and removed the relevant substances and the favorable weather - wind and rain, the pollution managed to be minimized. After analyzing the measured values in the period from 5 p.m. yesterday and today to the morning hours the values of the main pollutants measured by the station - fine dust particles with a size of 10 microns, as well as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, ozone, benzene, fluorene and acid, are low values. There is no excess of the norms," said Ivan Andreanov, operator of the mobile measuring station.

According to him, the measuring station will remain in the area today.

"It is important that citizens have timely information and be calm," added Ivan Andreanov.