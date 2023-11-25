Convicted George Floyd Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Stabbed in Prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the killing of George Floyd, faced a violent incident in a federal prison in Arizona, being reportedly stabbed by an inmate. The altercation, noted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, marked a dramatic turn for the convicted officer, who is serving a sentence for state and federal charges related to Floyd's death.

The bureau confirmed a stabbing incident at Tucson prison, refraining from specifically identifying Chauvin but confirming the stabbing of an inmate at the specified time. However, sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Chauvin was the victim. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed, and the situation was promptly contained.

Emergency medical responders rushed to provide aid before transporting the injured inmate to a nearby hospital, though the details about Chauvin's current condition remain undisclosed.

Chauvin, serving a substantial prison term following his conviction for murder and violating Floyd's constitutional rights, had appealed his sentence, with the Supreme Court recently rejecting his efforts. The case notably gained international attention, sparking massive protests against police violence and racism.

Chauvin's placement in a federal facility was part of a plea deal for his safety, yet this incident highlights security concerns within federal prisons. The Bureau of Prisons has been confronting staff shortages, relying on various personnel to cover crucial roles, while facing challenges in maintaining adequate security.