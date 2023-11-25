PM Denkov: Austria Lacks Real Arguments Against Bulgaria's Schengen Entry

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov raised strong concerns about Austria's stance against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen zone during an interview with Austrian public television ORF. Denkov emphasized that Bulgaria and Romania met the technical requirements for Schengen entry over a decade ago, questioning Austria's stance without valid arguments. He highlighted frustrations among Bulgarians and warned of potential Balkan instability if Austria's position remains unchanged.

In Denkov's view, Bulgaria has maintained a secure border, addressing concerns about border security. He suggested that the issue lies more with Austria's internal evaluations and urged fair consideration of Bulgaria's efforts toward European integration.

Denkov expressed Bulgaria's pro-European stance and the disappointment that would arise if Austria fails to acknowledge the country's earnest attempts to join Schengen, framing Bulgaria's situation as being held hostage to the debates between Austria and the European Commission.