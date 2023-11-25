Second Day of Ceasefire: Hamas to Release 37 More Hostages

The Israeli authorities received last night a list of the hostages who will be released today by "Hamas". Four of the abducted children are already free, as well as nine women, six of whom are over 70 years old.

The terrorist organization also released 10 Thais and 1 Filipino it held captive. In return, Tel Aviv authorities released 24 women and 15 teenagers, some of whom have convictions for killing Israeli soldiers.

In Ramallah, the freed Palestinians were greeted with fireworks and celebrations. Today is the second day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

According to the agreement, another 37 Israeli hostages are to be released by Monday. Authorities in Tel Aviv called the release of the first hostages "bittersweet."