Code Red: Snow and Blizzards Sweep Six Bulgarian Regions

Today, a red code has been issued across six northern areas of Bulgaria, anticipating severe snowfall and blizzards. Vratsa, Montana, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, and Ruse are expected to experience snow cover exceeding 30 cm.

Most of the country is under an orange code, while Burgas remains under a yellow code. Temperature drops are predicted, ranging from 0°C in the west to 16°-17°C in some southeastern areas, accompanied by strong southwesterly winds before noon. Thunderstorms are forecasted in these southeastern regions later in the day.

Snowfall and blizzard conditions will persist, particularly in Northeastern Bulgaria, where snowstorms and drifts are expected to form. Mountainous areas will witness significant precipitation, translating into snow in lower elevations. A stormy southwesterly wind will contribute to blizzards and snowdrifts, significantly reducing visibility.

The Black Sea coast will experience cloudy, rainy conditions, with substantial precipitation and thunder activity in the south. Southwesterly winds will dominate until noon, followed by a shift to northeasterly winds. Sea temperatures will range between 9°-11°C, with rising sea excitement during the night.

The weather situation is expected to evolve by Sunday, shifting the red alert eastward. Monday will bring weakened winds and partial to mostly sunny skies. However, temperatures will plummet, reaching minimums as low as minus 8° to minus 10° in valleys.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see increasing cloud cover, rain, and snow across the country, particularly in Northwestern Bulgaria. By Thursday, skies will clear, but the cold weather will persist with a gradual warming trend from the southwest.

Prepare for turbulent weather ahead, as snow and rain will likely impact various parts of Bulgaria throughout the week, gradually transitioning to milder conditions by the end of the week.