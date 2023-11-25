New Tax Rules in Bulgaria: EU Directive Impacts Multinationals
Bulgaria's parliament advances changes to the Corporate Income Tax Act during its first reading, aligning with the European Directive aimed at ensuring minimum effective taxation for multinational corporations in the EU single market.
MPs have greenlit amendments enforcing the EU's taxation rules on large multinational and national enterprises operating in the EU market, introducing a 5% national additional tax. These changes are poised to affect companies with turnovers exceeding 750 million euros.
The directive extends its reach to foreign individuals, mandating tax payments based solely on income sourced within Bulgaria, in accordance with the Law on Taxation of Individuals. The second reading for further deliberations on these amendments is scheduled for November 27.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Countdown to Eurozone: Bulgaria Awaits June Decision
- » Standard & Poor's Raised the Outlook for Bulgaria's Credit Rating
- » Bulgaria's 2024 State Budget Approved with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria
- » The Bulgarian Parliament Reduced the Amount of Cash Payments to BGN 5,000.
- » Bulgaria's Economic Council Bolsters Support for Eurozone Entry by 2025
- » Bulgaria: 2024 State Budget Faces Dissent from Social Partners, Urgent Cabinet Meeting Planned