Two Boys who Inhaled the Dangerous Air near “Voenna Rampa” in Sofia have been Admitted to a Hospital

18- and 19-year-old boys were transported to "Pirogov" Hospital after they breathed in the strong smell from the workshop in the capital's "Voenna Ramp" district, Emergency Services reported to BNR.

An ambulance was initially dispatched to a report of a young man feeling sick. He was examined at the scene and taken to the emergency hospital.

Two more ambulances were then dispatched to two other calls, and only one person was transported to the hospital.

The "Pirogov" hospital specified that one person remains for observation in the medical facility.

Earlier today, Sofia residents reported on social networks about a strong smell that spread in several Sofia neighborhoods. Read more about it here.