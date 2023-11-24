Bulgarian Authorities Warn: Do Not Travel During the Weekend due to the Expected Bad Weather

Due to the expected bad weather over the weekend, the Ministry of the Interior advises citizens to cancel their trips, unless they are absolutely necessary.

According to the instructions of Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev to all regional directorates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the country, the necessary organization was created and in some places a connection was made with the structures of the Road Infrastructure Agency with a view to the readiness of snow removal equipment for intervention on road sections defined as risky for snow drifts and icing.

The Ministry advises:

Cancel your trip unless absolutely necessary;

If you are traveling, fill the vehicle with enough fuel and prepare it for winter conditions;

Choose only main roads, even if the route is longer;

Have warm clothes and charge your cell phone;

Drive carefully;

Do not stay outdoors in strong winds;

Be careful when passing buildings, power lines and trees.

Particular attention is paid to bridges and viaducts regarding icing and timely sanding. Measures have been taken to prevent motor vehicles not prepared for winter conditions from entering the mountain passes. In coordination with the regional governors and the employees of the State Road Traffic Safety Administration, the intervention of heavy equipment to retrieve distressed vehicles will be organized.

The National Operations Center of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" reminds that, according to the received information about the meteorological situation in the country, an "orange code" has been announced for November 25 (Saturday) for the majority of the country, as well as for the regions Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, it is "red". Heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind are expected, as well as conditions for the formation of snowdrifts and snowdrifts. In the Pre-Balkans, snow cover is expected until 20-30 cm, as well as a significant increase in river levels in the Danube, Black Sea, East White Sea and West White Sea basins.

In view of a dynamic weather forecast, the Main Directorate of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population has already sent information to the regional governors with a view to taking additional measures, according to their powers under Art. 64 of the Disaster Protection Act. Additional instructions have also been given to the regional directorates "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" to increase preparedness in case of emergency situations.