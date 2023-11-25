Perpetual Stress: Study Unveils Workaholics' Declining Moods at Work

A recent study unveils the grim reality faced by workaholics, demonstrating their perpetually declining moods, even while engrossed in their passions. Published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, the research, led by Professor Cristian Balducci from the University of Bologna, highlights the detrimental impacts of workaholism, paralleling it with other addictive behaviors like gambling and alcoholism.

Professor Balducci expressed concerns over the negative mood prevalent among workaholics, hinting at the elevated stress levels contributing to the heightened risks of burnout and cardiovascular problems. Additionally, he emphasized how their disposition could inadvertently influence their colleagues, urging organizations to address these concerning behavioral patterns.

Workaholism, an obsession that results in excessive work and compulsive behavior, significantly affects individuals' health, relationships, and psychological well-being. The study illuminated that workaholics experience distress and negative emotions like hostility and anxiety when unable to fulfill their intensive work cravings. Contrary to some assumptions, these individuals don't derive prolonged pleasure from their work; instead, their euphoria gives way to a constant negative emotional state, mirroring typical addictive patterns.

Analyzing 139 full-time workers, the study employed the "experience sampling method," revealing that workaholics consistently maintained a worse mood throughout the day compared to others. Moreover, these individuals demonstrated emotional flattening, commonly observed in various addictions, due to their incapability to moderate work involvement.

Surprisingly, gender differences also surfaced, indicating a more pronounced relationship between work addiction and negative moods among women. The vulnerability stems from the internal drive to over-invest in work, compounded by external gender expectations.

The study serves as a warning against the dangers of workaholism, emphasizing its severe repercussions on both personal and professional fronts. To combat this, Professor Balducci urged organizations to discourage overworking norms and promote disconnection policies, training, and counseling to mitigate the adverse impacts of work addiction.

The comprehensive study, titled "Uncovering the Main and Interacting Impact of Workaholism on Momentary Hedonic Tone at Work: An Experience Sampling Approach," was published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology.