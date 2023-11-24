Technical Issue Stopped the Sending of Paid Parking Messages in Sofia
Citizens reported a problem with sending SMS for the blue and green zone in Sofia. The Center for Urban Mobility confirmed the information to "Dnevnik".
When asked whether drivers will be fined, they indicated: "All colleagues are aware of the problem, work is being done to eliminate it."
"Today, November 24, from 10:22 a.m., due to technical issues, it is not possible to receive paid parking messages in the City Center," says a message on the website of the Center for Urban Mobility, from which they apologize for the inconvenience caused. It is not clear from the information whether drivers who were unable to send texts due to the technical issue will not be fined.
