Bulgaria Apprehends Suspect Linked to Hamas in Austrian Investigation

Politics » DEFENSE | November 24, 2023, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Apprehends Suspect Linked to Hamas in Austrian Investigation

Bulgaria has apprehended a 37-year-old individual sought in Austria for alleged connections with Hamas and criminal involvement. Identified as E. A. from an EU country, the man was arrested in Sofia following a European arrest warrant.

Awaiting court deliberation on extradition, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) confirmed that prior to E. A.'s arrest, investigations found no ties between the detainee and residents, foreign or Bulgarian, in Bulgaria. The warrant was issued by the Austrian prosecution service in Wels.

SANS also emphasized that the activities associated with E. A. do not involve Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, SANS, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria