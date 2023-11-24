Bulgaria Apprehends Suspect Linked to Hamas in Austrian Investigation
Bulgaria has apprehended a 37-year-old individual sought in Austria for alleged connections with Hamas and criminal involvement. Identified as E. A. from an EU country, the man was arrested in Sofia following a European arrest warrant.
Awaiting court deliberation on extradition, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) confirmed that prior to E. A.'s arrest, investigations found no ties between the detainee and residents, foreign or Bulgarian, in Bulgaria. The warrant was issued by the Austrian prosecution service in Wels.
SANS also emphasized that the activities associated with E. A. do not involve Bulgaria.
