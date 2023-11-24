Weak Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | November 24, 2023, Friday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Weak Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered in Bulgaria, reported seismologists from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The quake occurred at 2:34 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.

The epicenter is 66 km southeast of Sofia and 22 km southeast of Samokov, near Dolna Banya.

No damages have been reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Bulgaria, sofia, Dolna Banya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria