Weak Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered in Bulgaria, reported seismologists from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The quake occurred at 2:34 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.

The epicenter is 66 km southeast of Sofia and 22 km southeast of Samokov, near Dolna Banya.

No damages have been reported.