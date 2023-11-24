Weak Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered in Bulgaria, reported seismologists from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.
The quake occurred at 2:34 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.
The epicenter is 66 km southeast of Sofia and 22 km southeast of Samokov, near Dolna Banya.
No damages have been reported.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Authorities Warn: Do Not Travel During the Weekend due to the Expected Bad Weather
- » Tragic Road Accident Claims a Life on Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Route
- » Tragic Crash: Bus Carrying Children and Driver Involved in Fatal Accident near Dryanovo
- » Eastern Bulgaria Grapples with Aftermath of Hurricane-Force Winds and Snow
- » Updates on Hijacked Ship: Bulgarian Crew Families Informed by Authorities
- » Dangerous Weather: Latest Information on the Emegency Situation in Bulgaria