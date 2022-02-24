Day 639 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian TV Correspondent Killed by Ukrainian Drone

Day 639 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine is strengthening its air defense because of fears that Russia will continue to attack key energy sites in the country this winter. Moscow's goal is to cause discontent among the population of Ukraine and thereby increase pressure on the authorities in Kyiv to negotiate an end to the war on Moscow's terms.

Germany will provide Ukraine with another "Patriot" air defense system, reports the Ukrinform agency, citing the German ambassador in Kyiv. It will be in addition to the IRIS-T systems, which will also protect Ukraine from Russian airstrikes.

Today in the afternoon, the Russian occupation forces launched a new missile attack, the Air Force Command of Ukraine announced. An air alert was declared in five areas.

There is a high probability that the EU will postpone the start of membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

There is a high probability that the EU will be forced to postpone the start of membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, Politico reports, citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.

The reason for this is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Two days ago it became clear that he had sent a letter to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. In it, Orbán calls for a debate on the EU's policy towards Ukraine and warns that in order for it to take place, his country is prepared to veto decisions that require unanimity. Such is the case with EU enlargement.

Yesterday it was understood that Charles Michel will visit Hungary on Monday. He will try to reach an agreement with Orbán so that the European Council in December does not fail. It is then that the leaders of the member states must decide on the negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Four killed in Russian shelling in Kherson region. Attacks against Avdiivka as well

The Ukrainian army reported four killed in Russian shelling in the Kherson region, Reuters reported.

Russian attacks against the devastated city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine also continue.

According to the head of Avdiivka's military administration, the Russian army launched the "fierceest" attacks on the city, which has fewer than 1,400 people left. Before the war, its population was about 32,000.

Meanwhile, early this morning, Russia's air defense system shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and another three over the Volgograd region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Finland left only one working checkpoint on the border with Russia

Finland temporarily closed seven of eight border crossings along its border with Russia on Friday to protect against an unusually high influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, Reuters reported.

More than 700 migrants from countries such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria have entered Finland via Russia in the past few weeks. Helsinki claims Moscow is directing them to its border, a charge the Kremlin has denied.

After closing four of its biggest and busiest border crossings last week, Finland overnight closed three more crossings, leaving only the northernmost, Raja-Jooseppi, which is located in the Arctic region. The seven border points will not work for a month.

The operational border crossing will accept asylum applications from migrants for four hours a day, the Finnish border guard said, adding that no migrants had arrived at the crossing overnight.

The Border Guard is stepping up patrols along its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.

It will receive additional resources for the task from the European Union's border agency Frontex, which said on Thursday it was sending 50 border guards and other personnel to help along with equipment such as patrol cars to step up control activities.

Russian state media: Rossiya-24 correspondent killed by Ukrainian drone

A correspondent for Russia's state television network Rossiya-24 has died after being injured in an attack by a Ukrainian drone, Russian state television announced, as quoted by Reuters. The information has not been commented on or confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities.

A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry released information that Maksudov was working in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region with other Russian correspondents when a Ukrainian drone was believed to have struck the area. Then the ministry announced that Maksudov's injuries were not life-threatening.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Maksudov's death a "great tragedy."

On state television, Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov commented on Maksudov's death, claiming he was killed while working on a story about Ukraine's alleged shelling of civilians. Solovyov is known for his threats against the West, and especially for his statement that Russia should use nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, regional Ukrainian authorities reported early on November 23 that three civilians had been killed and four wounded in Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that from February 2022 to June 2023, 63 journalists from 14 countries were killed by Russian forces.

According to the chairman of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Serhiy Tomilenko, Russia is currently holding at least 25 Ukrainian journalists in prison.

A Russian court fined Google for information about the war in Ukraine

A Russian court has fined Alphabet, the parent company of Google, 4 million rubles (,582) for refusing to remove information about the war in Ukraine that Moscow has labeled "fake news." reported Reuters, citing the Russian news agency RIA.

This is yet another clash between Russia and a foreign technology company over content, data, censorship or local representation, according to Reuters. Disputes deepened and heated up especially after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrinform: Fifty-five UN countries signed a declaration on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor

Fifty-five UN member states signed the Ukraine-initiated Declaration on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor (1932-1933) in Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

According to the correspondent of the Ukrainian agency in New York, the document emphasizes that "the Holodomor is a national tragedy of the Ukrainian people, which took the lives of millions of innocent people and was caused by the cruel actions and policies of the totalitarian regime."

"The tragedy of the Holodomor should be a reminder to current and future generations of the need to unconditionally respect human rights, including the right to life, to prevent the recurrence of similar tragedies, as well as to prevent the use of starvation of civilians as a method for waging war, particularly by disrupting production and supply chains, which increases global food insecurity, especially for the most vulnerable," the statement said.

The document calls for honoring the memory of the victims of the Holodomor, "a deadly man-made famine that claimed the lives of millions of Ukrainians, including persons of other nationalities who lived in Ukraine at the time," condemning the brutal policies carried out by Stalin's regime, reaffirms the commitment of all Member States to accelerate action to end hunger, as set out in the declaration approved by the UN General Assembly in September 2023.

The declaration was signed by the countries of the European Union, Azerbaijan, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guatemala, Chile, Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, the United States, Uruguay, Costa Rica, the Marshall Islands and Palau.

The Kremlin said NATO's desire for a "military Schengen" was raising tensions

NATO's desire to have a military analogue of the Schengen area in Europe to allow free passage of troops through the territory of the alliance's member states has raised tensions and is a cause for concern, the Kremlin said today.

NATO Logistics Command (JSEC) chief Lt. Gen. Alexander Zollfrank said in an interview with Reuters published yesterday that he would like to see such a zone. He expressed concern about too many red tape across Europe hampering the movement of army units, a problem that would cause a significant delay in the event of a conflict with Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would retaliate if the proposal became a reality, Reuters reported.

