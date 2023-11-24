First Flu Cases of the Season Detected in Bulgaria

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the presence of the first seasonal influenza viruses, particularly the A(H1N1)pdm09 strain, commonly known as the swine flu subtype.

Using Real-Time RT-PCR testing, clinical samples from two patients admitted to the Multidisciplinary Hospital for active treatment in Sliven were found to contain the initial flu viruses of the season.

Recent statements from the chief state health inspector, Angel Kunchev, pointed out the anticipated strains for the upcoming flu season: "Victoria," "Wisconsin," and "Darwin." Of these, the "Darwin" strain, identified as having higher transmission potential due to its infrequency among people, is included in this season's flu vaccine along with the other two strains.

According to epidemiologists, the peak of the flu epidemic is expected towards the end of January.

