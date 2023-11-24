EU-Turkey Talks Signal Potential Eased Visa Rules for Turkish Citizens

World » EU | November 24, 2023, Friday // 14:50
Bulgaria: EU-Turkey Talks Signal Potential Eased Visa Rules for Turkish Citizens

The European Union and Turkey engaged in discussions centered on potential travel facilitation for Turkish citizens during a meeting held in Brussels. Following talks between EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, both sides expressed interest in exploring avenues to expedite visa issuance for Turkish citizens as an interim measure until visa requirements are lifted.

A joint statement highlighted their commitment to meeting benchmarks outlined in the Visa Liberalization Dialogue, emphasizing a shared determination to intensify efforts toward this goal. The acceleration of visa issuance stands as a temporary solution until the visa requirement is entirely lifted.

Migration and security were key topics, with discussions revolving around strategies to prevent irregular migration, bolster border security, and combat migrant smuggling. Both parties agreed to enhance collaboration and concerted efforts in counterterrorism and the fight against organized crime.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, turkey, visa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria