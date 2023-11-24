Tragic Road Accident Claims a Life on Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Route

A fatal collision occurred this morning at 9:30 AM on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv road, resulting in the loss of one life. The accident involved three cars and a van, leading to a fiery aftermath that left one vehicle engulfed in flames.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, where it was reported that two drivers managed to exit their vehicles unharmed. Unfortunately, the third driver was trapped within the wreckage, and the resulting fire caused significant destruction to both cars involved.

Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik Ministry of Internal Affairs, explained, "The car equipped with a gas propulsion system exacerbated the fire, leaving almost no chance of survival for the driver."

The section of the road affected, situated between Pazardzhik and the village of Govedare, has been temporarily closed. A detour is available through the villages of Ognyanovo, Hadjievo, Govedare, and back, with the closure expected to persist until the site is cleared.

