North Macedonia's Opposition Contemplates Scrapping Bulgarian Agreement

Hristijan Mickoski, the chairman of North Macedonia's opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, has hinted at the possibility of scrapping the technical government's involvement in the upcoming parliamentary elections. In a recent interview, he advocated for an agreement among political parties to reject the technical government for the 2024 elections, suggesting changes to the Electoral Code to enforce this decision.

Mickoski expressed confidence in his party's success in the presidential elections and forecasted VMRO-DPMNE's win of 61 out of 120 parliamentary seats. He avoided committing to a broad coalition but reiterated his stance that North Macedonia wouldn't yield to Bulgarian influence in constitutional changes.

Moreover, he proposed a referendum on the good-neighborly agreement with Bulgaria, citing the need to protect national interests. Mickoski highlighted the complexities arising from the current government's actions and the challenges faced with Bulgaria, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of shared values and standards.

In response, the ruling SDSM party affirmed their confidence in winning the elections, expressing a commitment to forming a pro-European coalition government that would guide the country towards full EU membership.