Plovdiv's Old Town to Host Spectacular Three-Day Wine Festival

Get ready for the much-anticipated Young Wine Parade festival, set to kick off in Plovdiv's historic Old Town this Friday for a thrilling three-day celebration (24-26.11.2023).

The festival promises a vibrant gathering of 67 wine and food producers, converging to present their finest offerings. A digital festival map guides attendees through 19 unique sites, ensuring an immersive and engaging experience. With an extensive selection of over 300 wine varieties and an array of delightful delicacies, enthusiasts are in for a treat.

The 2023 Young Wine Parade, a collaborative effort by the Plovdiv Tourism Council, Municipality of Plovdiv, Ancient Plovdiv Municipal Institute, and University of Food Technologies Plovdiv, receives patronage from the Tourism Ministry and support from the Agriculture Ministry. Funded through the 2023 Annual Programme for Tourism Development by the Municipality of Plovdiv, this festival promises unforgettable experiences for all attendees.