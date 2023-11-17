Thousands of Non-EU Nationals Secure Work Permits in Bulgaria in 2023

In a span from January 1 to November 17, 2023, Bulgaria welcomed over 12,000 individuals from outside the European Union who successfully obtained various work permits, as reported by the Employment Agency (EA).

Of these permits, 1,556 were granted to foreigners from third countries. A significant portion of these workers hail from countries like Turkey (1,309), Kyrgyzstan (75), and Russia (43). Additional permits were secured by citizens from Serbia and North Macedonia, numbering 23 and 21, respectively. Primarily engaged in the construction sector, these individuals found employment across key cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, and Elin Pelin, according to EA data.

Beyond traditional employment, a handful of individuals, totaling seven, arrived in Bulgaria as freelancers. Among them, three originated from Russia, two from Ukraine, and one each from Serbia and Japan. These freelancers are contributing their expertise in sectors related to "creation and dissemination of information and creative products" as well as healthcare, primarily in cities such as Sofia and Varna.