Bulgaria Steps Up Climate Action: Joins US-Led Initiative for Net Zero Emissions by 2050

In a significant move towards environmental responsibility, Bulgaria has committed to joining the Net-Zero Government Initiative - Leading by Example, aiming to propel global climate action and fast-track the objectives set forth in the Paris Agreement of 2015. The decision came during a recent government meeting, emphasizing Bulgaria's commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from government operations by 2050 and formulating a strategic roadmap to actualize this goal.

The initiative, spearheaded by the United States and supported by 18 other governments, was unveiled during the 27th Climate Conference (COP 27) held in Egypt in November 2022. Under the leadership of structures connected to the US President and the special climate envoy, John Kerry, this alliance seeks to amplify the role of governments in driving climate change solutions.

Bulgaria's entry into this prestigious league further solidifies its dedication to climate action, joining the ranks of 25 other nations, including a dozen EU member states. As the upcoming COP28 conference in Dubai approaches, several new countries, including Spain, Italy, Andorra, Monaco, Nigeria, and Chile, are set to announce their participation in this pivotal initiative.

This year marks Bulgaria's robust participation in the climate conference in Dubai, showcasing a substantial delegation of nearly 200 representatives from various sectors. The delegation encompasses government officials, startup ventures, and key players from Bulgarian industries, notably heavy industries, which significantly impact the climate. This expanded representation signifies Bulgaria's amplified commitment and engagement in addressing climate challenges on a global platform.