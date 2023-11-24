Intel and Bulgaria Forge Alliance in AI Education Initiatives

Bulgaria has taken a significant step in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) by endorsing a Memorandum of Understanding with the US-based Intel Corporation. This landmark agreement, approved by the Government, seeks to bolster bilateral collaboration in the dynamic field of AI.

The drafted Memorandum is set to foster an alliance among governmental bodies, academic institutions, and industry stakeholders, primarily through the Intel® Digital Readiness initiatives. Once a binding agreement is signed, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth and Intel are poised to initiate the Intel® AI for Youth program in Bulgaria. This program aims to engage and educate various demographics including schoolchildren, students, teachers, and academic entities. As part of the collaboration, Intel Corporation will undertake the training and certification of educators and mentors within Bulgaria.

To support the execution of this transformative initiative, the Ministry of Innovation and Growth will contribute crucial project management capacities through local implementing entities, whether public or private. Additionally, Bulgarian leaders in the AI domain will participate as speakers in the initial training sessions orchestrated by Intel, shaping the blueprint for future educational models.