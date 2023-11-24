Up to 30 cm of Snow in Sofia Tomorrow

Significant precipitation with quantities of up to 30-40 liters per square meter is expected tomorrow, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Science reported to BNR.

A strong north-westerly wind will blow with gusts of up to 20-24 m/s and squalls and squalls will form.

In Sofia, the snow cover is expected to reach between 10 and 30 cm.

A dangerous weather code orange has been issued for almost the entire country for tomorrow. Exceptions will be the regions of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Haskovo. There the code will be yellow.

Rainfall will cover the entire country on the night of Friday and Saturday. By the morning in the Pre-Balkans and the high fields in Western Bulgaria, the rain will turn to snow. On Saturday, cold air will penetrate with the wind orientation from the northwest. Precipitation will continue, it will be significant in quantity. Temperatures will decrease and by 2 p.m. they will be from 1-2°C in the northwest to 14-15°C in the extreme eastern regions.

After noon, the wind will increase. As it gets colder, it will snow by the end of the day in almost all of Western and Central Bulgaria, as well as in the northeastern regions.

During the night to Sunday, the wind will increase even more, it will be strong, stormy from the north-northwest in North-Eastern Bulgaria. Precipitation will continue, and in the southeastern areas the rain will change to snow.

On Sunday, the weather will be very windy. Gradually, the precipitation from west to east will stop, and then the clouds will break. The minimum temperature will be minus 0, and the maximum - around zero.

Due to the expected rainfall, snowfall and low temperatures in the coming days, the Road Infrastructure Agency reminds drivers to set out on the road prepared for winter conditions, to drive with caution and at an appropriate speed and to keep a safe distance.

The blocking of traffic by vehicles not prepared for winter makes it difficult for everyone else to travel and interferes with the work of snow removal equipment.

A yellow code has been announced for today in the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa. Significant rain is expected there after noon and Saturday night.