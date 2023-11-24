Pause in Fighting Between Israel and Hamas

At 7 a.m. Bulgarian time, the long-awaited four-day pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas came into force in Gaza. So far, there have been no reports of bombing, artillery or missile strikes. The release of the first group of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group is expected later today. There was intense fighting in Gaza in the hours before the ceasefire took effect. Footage released by the media showed smoke rising from Israeli airstrikes and the constant sound of artillery and gunfire. Shortly before 07:00, the situation was calmer, but sporadic gunfire could still be heard. Sirens went off in Israeli villages near Gaza to warn of incoming rocket or mortar fire.

The first 13 hostages - women and children - are due to be released at 4 p.m. today, according to Qatari mediators. The agreement calls for Hamas to return 50 hostages within four days, and in return Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said relatives of the 13 hostages selected for release today had been informed. Freeing every additional 10 hostages will extend the pause in fighting by one day. People in southern Gaza will not be allowed to move north during the temporary cessation of fighting. The Israel Defense Forces will be "located along the cease-fire lines in the Strip" as well as in "sparsely populated areas."

Egypt said it plans to deliver 130,000 liters of diesel fuel and 4 truckloads of gasoline to the Gaza Strip every day after the humanitarian truce comes into effect. It is planned that 200 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid will enter the Palestinian enclave daily.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel would continue its intense military operations in the Gaza Strip for at least two more months after the end of the brief truce. The army will continue to press for the release of more hostages. According to him, after the end of the intense fighting, there will be a need to continue the numerous operations in the enclave until the resulting military threat is eliminated.