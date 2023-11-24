COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 179 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

179 are the new cases of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours. They were established after 2,000 tests were performed.

Four patients with coronavirus have died, the total number of those who have lost the battle with the disease is 38,616.

1,178 are the active cases, 37 are newly admitted to hospitals, where a total of 379 people with Covid-19 are accommodated. 29 people need intensive care.

The doses of vaccine administered for the last 24 hours are 804, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign they are 4,718,812.