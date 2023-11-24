Tragic Crash: Bus Carrying Children and Driver Involved in Fatal Accident near Dryanovo

A devastating accident shook the village of Gostilitsa in the Dryanovo municipality as a bus transporting 16 children from the "Litex" children's and youth school crashed into a house, resulting in the tragic death of the 73-year-old driver.

Reported around 4:00 p.m., the bus collided with a stone fence, leading to the driver's untimely demise. Preliminary assumptions suggest a possible heart attack suffered by the driver while operating the vehicle at an appropriate speed.

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying incident, emphasizing the suddenness of the crash. "I heard a loud bang and immediately came with the car. I saw that the bus had crashed into the steps," shared Rosen Dimitrov with BNT, recounting his swift response to assist the shaken children.

Though two children sustained minor injuries and received on-site medical attention, the majority emerged with only bruises. The young footballers were returning from a match in Tsareva livada to Lovech.

Medical experts and law enforcement surmise that the driver may have succumbed to a heart attack prior to the collision. Nevertheless, expert examinations are pending to determine the exact cause of his sudden death. The district prosecutor's office in Gabrovo swiftly initiated pre-trial proceedings, acknowledging the tragic incident as an accident.

Experts noted that the bus's moderate speed likely mitigated the impact, preventing further injuries among the children. Witnesses and locals lauded the cautious driving, affirming that the bus, traveling at approximately 20 km/h, halted without flipping or causing substantial harm beyond the initial collision.

Heartbroken witnesses recounted the harrowing scene and the children's distress after the crash. "The children were screaming, the door of the bus opened, and the children got off," said a witness.

Amidst the turmoil, accounts from the children indicated that the bus displayed erratic movement moments before the incident.