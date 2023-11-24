Bulgaria Plans Extensive Integration Measures for Ukrainian Nationals

Minister of Labour and Social Policy Ivanka Shalapatova unveiled Bulgaria's forthcoming comprehensive measures aimed at ensuring the seamless integration of Ukrainian nationals into society. At a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk, Shalapatova emphasized the nation's commitment to not only safeguarding but fully embracing Ukrainians residing in Bulgaria.

Highlighting the proposed initiatives, Deputy Labour Minister Ginka Mashova outlined plans encompassing labor market integration, educational support for children, training programs for the elderly, and avenues for social assistance. The meeting, which involved experts from various agencies, including the National Employment Agency, Social Assistance Agency, and State Agency for Child Protection, focused on charting the roadmap for these measures.

The forthcoming measures include legislative actions to safeguard the rights of unaccompanied children from Ukraine. Notably, social assistance directorates in Bulgaria dealt with 24 cases of unaccompanied underage refugees during the January-June period, implementing necessary protection measures.

Shalapatova hailed the contributions of Ukrainians in Bulgaria, underscoring the commitment of all ministry structures to uphold their rights. Emphasizing the aim to provide a promising start for Ukrainian children, the Minister expressed plans for social inclusion programs for the elderly. Additionally, 62 Ukrainians have received monthly financial support under the Persons with Disabilities Act.

Mashova detailed revisions made to the Employment Promotion Act, granting Ukrainians with temporary asylum access to employment measures on par with Bulgarian nationals. Encouragingly, labor offices facilitated employment for nearly 6,000 Ukrainians between March 2022 and October 2023, with 3,500 participants benefiting from the Solidarity Project.

Expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's efforts, Ambassador Ilashchuk commended the country's initiatives for the adaptation and integration of Ukrainian refugees. The meeting concluded with discussions on potential joint initiatives to ensure enhanced care and complete societal inclusion for elderly persons and children.