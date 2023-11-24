Weather in Bulgaria: Mixed Conditions Across the Country

The weather forecast for November 24 predicts diverse conditions across Bulgaria, offering a blend of rainfall, winds, and varying temperatures in different regions.

In the western part of the country, expect cloudy skies with rainfall accompanied by light west-southwesterly winds. Meanwhile, Eastern Bulgaria will experience moderate winds amidst the cloudy weather. Temperatures are projected to range from lows of 3C-8C and highs of 12C-17C, varying slightly in Sofia at 5C for lows and 13C for highs.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain cloudy with anticipated rainfall. A moderate west-northwesterly wind will accompany the conditions. Expect temperatures to hover between 13C and 15C, with the sea water temperature ranging from 9C to 11C.

Heading into the mountains, cloudy skies will dominate, with precipitation in the form of rain and snowfall anticipated above 1,800 meters. Moderate to strong west-northwesterly winds will prevail, with temperatures expected to be around 7C at 1,200 meters and 2C at 2,000 meters.