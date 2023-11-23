Minister Gabriel: Bulgaria's OECD Journey Sees Positive Recognition and Effort

Bulgaria's strides toward joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have earned recognition and appreciation, announced Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel. Gabriel highlighted the OECD's acknowledgment of Bulgaria's political stability and the country's accelerated momentum in recent months.

Leading an Interdepartmental Coordination Mechanism (ICM) meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Gabriel assessed Bulgaria's progress in the OECD accession process and underscored positive opinions received from four OECD working groups. She lauded the commitment and hard work of the participating departments in achieving these milestones.

The minister emphasized that the OECD accession process demands significant administrative effort and stressed the necessity of maintaining momentum to meet the three-year completion goal. Despite Bulgaria's confident progress, Gabriel cautioned against underestimating the challenges ahead.

In light of this, a Council of Ministers' draft decision regarding the composition of the Bulgarian Embassy's OECD team in Paris was discussed. The proposed team includes representatives not only from the Foreign Ministry but also from the Finance and Innovation Ministries. Gabriel emphasized Bulgaria's active participation in OECD activities, stressing the importance of Bulgarian representatives engaging in ground discussions.

The meeting's discussions focused on Bulgaria's dedicated approach to the OECD membership, showcasing the nation's active involvement and commitment to achieving its OECD goals.