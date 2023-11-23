Sofia Mayor Anticipates Breakthrough for City Council Deadlock Soon

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed optimism regarding the delayed election of the Sofia Municipal Council Chair, suggesting a potential solution by November 30th. Addressing journalists at the 2027 Municipal Perspective forum, Terziev emphasized the necessity of resolving the deadlock to ensure the council's functionality and focus on delivering outcomes for Sofia's residents.

Participating in the forum organized by 24 Chasa at the National Palace of Culture, Terziev highlighted plans to extend invitations to councilors from all represented factions. He stressed the importance of fostering an open dialogue to address the council's impasse and deliberate on pivotal policies crucial for the city, which also need inclusion in the forthcoming budget.

Terziev underscored the objective of facilitating discussions aimed at unblocking the council's operations and ensuring that critical city initiatives are prioritized, emphasizing the significance of cooperation among all involved entities for the municipality's progress.